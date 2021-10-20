50/50 Thursdays
Authorities arrest two and still searching for third suspect accused of drive-by shooting
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Vinton, LA (KPLC) - Two men have been arrested and one is being sought by authorities after being accused of a drive-by shooting in Vinton, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a store on Hwy 109 in reference to the shooting around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2021.

Deputies say the victim told them he was leaving the store when he saw a truck driving by. He told deputies he saw shots being fired from the truck after it pulled back onto the highway and passed the store a second time. Bullets struck the victim’s truck and a second truck several times during the shooting.

According to deputies, the victim identified one of the individuals in the truck as Jervon J. Broussard, 24, of Lafayette.

After further investigation, deputies say they were able to identify two other suspects inside the truck as Brison J. Thibodeaux, 28, of Broussard, and Dillon J. Derousselle, 19, of Carencro.

Detectives were able to locate and arrest Broussard and Thibodeaux the next day. Meanwhile, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Derousselle.

Both Broussard and Thibodeaux were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for illegal carrying and discharging of a weapon as well as aggravated property damage. Judge Michael Canaday has set Broussard’s bond at $210,000 and Thibodeaux and Derousselle’s bond at $300,000.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Derousselle to call them at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

