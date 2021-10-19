SWLA Center for Health Services holding Breast Cancer Balloon Release on Oct. 26

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, SWLA Center for Health Services will be holding their 10th annual Baloon Release on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

The event honors survivors, current fighters, and those lost to breast cancer.

The event is open to the public and will take place at the Center for Health Services on 2000 Opelousas Street in Lake Charles from noon to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.