SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 18, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 18, 2021.
Daniel Jamar Wilfred, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.
Michael Joe Wainwright, 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Emily Anne Cook, 35, Greenville, SC: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Casey Donald Harvey, 40, Cambridge, MN: Federal detainer.
Jennifer Lane Peltier, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; battery of a correctional facility employee.
Jaylon Ramone Achane, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; burglary; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Damon Royd Epperly, 50, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.
Matthew Brian Hogan, 26, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; burglary; theft of a firearm.
Joshua Daniel Goleman, 32, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Larry Joseph Tolliver, 56, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; possession of stolen things under $25,000.
Taylor Austin Chiasson, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges).
