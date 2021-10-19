SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 18, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 18, 2021.

Daniel Jamar Wilfred, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.

Michael Joe Wainwright, 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Emily Anne Cook, 35, Greenville, SC: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

Casey Donald Harvey, 40, Cambridge, MN: Federal detainer.

Jennifer Lane Peltier, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; battery of a correctional facility employee.

Jaylon Ramone Achane, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; burglary; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Damon Royd Epperly, 50, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Matthew Brian Hogan, 26, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; burglary; theft of a firearm.

Joshua Daniel Goleman, 32, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Larry Joseph Tolliver, 56, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Taylor Austin Chiasson, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges).

