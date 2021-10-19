Military member accused of rape

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Fort Polk man has been accused of rape.

William Simms, 23, was arrested on one count of third-degree rape and one count of sexual battery. Bond was set at $150,000. He is being held in the Vernon Parish Jail.

Simms is a military service member, officials with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Chief Det. Rhonda Jordan said the Vernon Sheriff’s Office received a complaint Sunday in regards to “nonconsensual sexual contact” between Simms and another person.

“Detectives conducted an interview with Simms and he did admit to the nonconsensual sexual contact with the victim,” Jordan said.

