The Lost Hollows haunted trail is back

By Madison Glaser
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just in time for the spooky season, a haunted trail you may be familiar with has returned to the Lake Area.

”I’m excited, I’m pretty scared. I’m not going to lie,” said two Lake Area residents before entering the trail.

The Lost Hollows, a haunted trail through the woods of Lake Charles, is back after losing everything.

“You couldn’t even walk the trail. We had to start from scratch as we did 10 years ago,” said the Keeper of the Hollows.

The Keeper of the Hollows told 7news that they’ve been on the ground almost every single day prepping to reopen.

“We’ve worked every day except for maybe 15 days. We’re here every day rebuilding. We make a lot of the props and sets ourselves,” the Keeper said.

But, all that hard work is finally paying off.

”We’re breaking records. Our numbers our opening weekend was way bigger than it’s ever been and I think that’s just because of the community wanting to get back to some normalcy,” the Keeper said.

After talking to several people leaving the trail, the scariest part of the trail seemed to be the clowns.

Shuttles for the Deadly Pine Trail run on Friday and Saturday.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

