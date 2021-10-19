Iowa at Westlake named week eight’s TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed to Westlake for the Rams’ matchup against Iowa.

It’s the 18th meeting between the schools since 2004 with Iowa leading the series since that point, 11 games to six. Both programs have more wins against each other during that period than any other opponent.

Iowa will head across the train tracks with a perfect 7-0 record after downing Jennings last week, 56-19. In the game, Purdue commit Curtis Deville continued to showcase his playmaking ability scoring four touchdowns and totaling 294 yards from scrimmage on just six touches.

Westlake meanwhile bounced back strong from its loss to LCCP two weeks ago. The Rams scored a season-best 56 points in their 56-7 win over South Beauregard. It was a team effort in the ground game as five different Rams scored a rushing touchdown with quarterback Jamaal Guillory leading the way with 68 yards.

Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com, and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.

