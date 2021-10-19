First Alert Forecast: Summer-like weather returning this week, but another cold front is on the way...

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tuesday was a bit warmer, but overall still nice as southerly winds did not return by mid-afternoon. Late Tuesday into Wednesday we will see the wind shift around to the south and that will gradually push humidity levels back up. Temperatures overnight will only reach the low to mid 60s, although if the winds don’t turn southerly we could be a bit lower than that by Wednesday morning. Wednesday and Thursday will be even warmer with lows in the 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s!

Another cold front will move through Thursday or Friday. The front will bring a few showers Wednesday and Thursday, so I am placing a 20% chance of rain in the forecast. Unfortunately it looks more likely that the energy needed to push the cold air south will move northeast of our area, this means we will likely not get much of a cool down behind the front. And worse yet, the front may stall near our area which could mean clouds and a slight chance of rain remains. For now I am not drastically changing the forecast, other than to increase temperatures. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, plan to check the forecast for updates on a daily basis.

The long-range models show another cold front by the middle or end of week too, though that is a long way out in time and very much subject to change. Those models show this front actually moving through with cooler weather returning just in time for Halloween. Stay tuned for more on that in the coming days.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

