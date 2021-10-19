FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few clouds throughout the afternoon, humidity slowly returning

Clear and cool as the kids head off to school (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re off to another cool start with many of us under clear skies as temperatures continue to fall into the lower to middle 50′s for many locations. Sunshine mixed with clouds will become the weather story over the next several days as well as increasing humidity as winds continue to turn back out of the south as our area of high pressure slides east and we await the arrival of the next cold front.

The weather stays nice for our Tuesday with some sun and clouds (KPLC)

As you begin to make your way out the door make sure to grab a light jacket with these cooler temperatures as some areas may still fall into the upper 40′s especially north of I-10 before we see cloud covering rolling in. Winds so far this morning have remained fairly light and out of the easterly direction, which has helped to keep our dew points on the lower end with dry air remaining in place. Throughout the afternoon winds will remain fairly consistent with an easterly direction around 5-10 mph with some gust a little higher. Sunshine once again will do the trick and help us warm with highs slightly warmer than the last several days with many areas this afternoon back into the lower 80′s. This is just the beginning of a warming trend we will see through the majority of the week, but at least we will stay on the dry side as rain chances remain very low.

Our next cold front moves through on Friday bringing a few showers (KPLC)

Moving into the middle of the week to late week all eyes will turn towards a cold front that will be approaching from the west as we move closer to Friday. Unlike last weeks front this one remains very weak with no much change expected once it passes but the humidity will be increasing through Wednesday and Thursday as our winds turn back out of the south. With this being said their is some positive news as rain chances look to remain very isolated as our moisture values will be returning as the front is approaching meaning we won’t have a lot of deep tropical moisture. The better rain chances remain off to our south and east towards New Orleans, but a few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out during the daytime. Highs will warm a few more degrees with middle 80′s likely all the way through Friday and even into the weekend as the front begins to weaken moving through. For now outdoor plans remain okay just make sure to keep an eye to the sky for any lightning that may push through.

Despite a few fronts pushing through rain totals remain very low (KPLC)

Looking into the weekend and into early next week the unsettled pattern sticks around with very small chances of rain in the mix as an upper level disturbance will move past on Sunday. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast as things may change with higher rain chances for a specific day but no real change in our temperatures looks likely until maybe late next week with another front. There is still plenty of time to monitor the system before it gets here, but the best news still remains across the tropics as things remain quiet. Have a great Tuesday!

No issues as we take a look at the tropics (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.