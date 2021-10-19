50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FDA could approve mix and match COVID-19 vaccine boosters, report says

By CNN
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could allow people to mix and match COVID-19 shots for a booster.

According to the New York Times, the agency is preparing to OK getting a different brand of booster shot than the one a person initially received.

The FDA might note that getting the same vaccine as a booster is preferable, but it is not planning to recommend one shot over the other, the Times reported.

The National Institutes of Health presented early information to the FDA’s vaccine advisers on Friday.

The info is from an ongoing study showing it didn’t matter which vaccine people got first versus which booster they got. Any combination was deemed safe and showed a revved up immune response.

Mixing boosters may also provide a strong response to the delta variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning

Latest News

Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office
Family dog euthanized after killing 6-month-old Tenn. child
The weather stays nice for our Tuesday with some sun and clouds
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few clouds throughout the afternoon, humidity slowly returning
A statue of Thomas Jefferson that has stood in the New York City Council chambers will be...
Fate of NYC City Hall Thomas Jefferson statue unclear after vote
A statue of Thomas Jefferson that has stood in the New York City Council chambers will be...
Thomas Jefferson statue to be removed from New York City Council chambers