COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 19, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - State hospitalizations from COVID-19 have fallen below 400 for the first time since July.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 399 patients hospitalized from COVID-19 on Tuesday. COVID-19 hospitalizations begin to rise in July as the state’s fourth surge began. COVID-19 hospitalizations briefly topped 3,000 in August before beginning to decline.

In Southwest Louisiana’s Region 5, 32 hospitalizations from COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, down from 55 on Oct. 6.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated account for 84% of COVID-19 cases from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6 and 80% of COVID-19 deaths from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Oct. 18.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 581 new cases.

· 38 new deaths.

· 399 patients hospitalized (22 fewer than previous update).

· 83% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 47 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 59 new cases.

· 2 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 32 patients hospitalized (3 more than previous update).

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 52 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 3 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 8 active cases among inmates.

· 35 active cases among staff members.

