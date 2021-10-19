CITGO 6 back in Venezuelan prison due to “retaliation” for Saab extradition

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The six CITGO executives, including one who managed the Lake Charles refinery, are now back in a notorious Venezuelan prison, and no longer under house arrest.

The move is believed to be retaliation stemming from the government’s extradition of Alex Saab from Cape Verde to the U.S.

Saab, a Columbian businessman, is accused of laundering money on behalf the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro.

Now back in the Venezuelan prison, family member of the CITGO 6 have renewed fears about the health and safety of their loved ones.

Executive Tomeu Vadell from the local CITGO refinery was lured to Venezuela under false pretenses just before Thanksgiving 2017.

His wife Dennysse and daughter Cristina, who live in Lake Charles, are relentless in their determination to get him home.

“My husband is an innocent man caught up in this political turmoil, political storm that he has nothing to do with. This is between two countries that need to sit down as these are human lives you’re talking about,” said Dennysse.

They say the U.S. government knew extraditing Alex Saab could put the CITGO 6 in jeopardy. They don’t believe the government is doing enough to bring the men home.

“This tells me that the U.S. has resources to bring all the bad guys here, but we don’t have the resources to bring innocent Americans like my father home. Why is that? That’s a problem and Americans should be outraged,” said daughter, Cristina.

“These cases of unjustly detained Americans cannot be ignored. They need to be addressed. And we are failing. We are failing our Americans,” she said.

The families have written President Biden expressing frustration with the lack of action and asking that his administration directly engage with the captors.

“We could solve this if we wanted to. And so, the political will needs to be there,” said Cristina.

The Vadells urge people to utilize any and all resources they have to help bring the CITGO 6 home.

