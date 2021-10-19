50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu Parish Library unveils new card designs(Calcasieu Parish Public Library)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Public Library has announced three new library card designs.

The new cards are available at each branch and patrons who would like to exchange their old cards can do so free of charge from now until Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

Additionally, anyone who has lost their card can receive a new card at the library without having to pay the fifty-cent lost card fee.

Calcasieu Parish Public Library cards are free to anyone who lives, works, owns property, or attends school in Calcasieu Parish.  Regular library accounts (excluding online or temporary) expire every two years to keep a patron’s information up to date.

