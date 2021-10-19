Buccaneers replace Falcons as most ‘hated’ NFL team In Louisiana

(KALB) - According to a map compiled by sportsbetting.ag, Louisiana sports fans no longer “hate” the Falcons as our least favorite time. That title now goes to the Buccaneers.

The map was put together using geotagged Twitter data over the last month, using tracked tweets, hashtags, and keywords. Over 200,000 tweets were monitored for information to create the map.

Which teams are the most hated around the country? Here’s what the data shows:

Cowboys - 8 states

Bucs - 6 states

Packers - 6 states

Raiders - 5 states

Eagles - 4 states

Jets - 4 states

49ers - 3 states

Rams - 3 states

Seahawks - 2 states

Steelers - 2 states

Ravens - 2 states

Patriots - 2 states

Chargers - 1 state

Chiefs - 1 state

Bears - 1 state

