50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Authorities asking for public’s help locating missing Singer woman

Sheriff's Office searching for missing Singer woman
Sheriff's Office searching for missing Singer woman(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Singer, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Singer woman.

McKenna West, 18, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2021.

She is an 18-year-old white female who was last seen wearing a white LSU t-shirt. She is known to drive a blue Hyundai Elantra.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who has seen McKenna to please contact them at 337-463-3281.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning

Latest News

The weather stays nice for our Tuesday with some sun and clouds
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few clouds throughout the afternoon, humidity slowly returning
Breast Cancer awareness month
SWLA Center for Health Services holding Breast Cancer Balloon Release on Oct. 26
Halloween events in SWLA
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 18, 2021