Authorities asking for public’s help locating missing Singer woman
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Singer, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Singer woman.
McKenna West, 18, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2021.
She is an 18-year-old white female who was last seen wearing a white LSU t-shirt. She is known to drive a blue Hyundai Elantra.
The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who has seen McKenna to please contact them at 337-463-3281.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.