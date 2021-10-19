Authorities asking for public’s help locating missing Singer woman

Singer, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Singer woman.

McKenna West, 18, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2021.

She is an 18-year-old white female who was last seen wearing a white LSU t-shirt. She is known to drive a blue Hyundai Elantra.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who has seen McKenna to please contact them at 337-463-3281.

