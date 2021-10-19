Antibody shots now available at local pharmacy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -At least one local pharmacy is seeing a steady stream of people seeking booster shots.

And Boudreaux’s Pharmacy can now provide COVID antibody shots to those who need them.

There was a flurry of people coming and going at Boudreaux’s, especially those anxious to get a booster.

It’s the time of year where many are seeking vaccines. At Boudreaux’s, Mr. And Mrs. Ron Kaspar came to get a flu vaccine and a COVID booster shot.

“It’s the same importance as getting one and two. Moderna one and two. This is Moderna two and a half,” said Kaspar.

As well, the pharmacy has also begun providing COVID antibody shots for those who have COVID or those who may have been exposed. Before, they were only provided through an intravenous tube. Pharmacist Monica says four shots are given at once.

“It’s available in a four-shot series. You get four shots. One in each arm and one in each thigh. Maybe some people won’t be excited about that, but four shots and we’ll do it here at Boudreaux’s and we’ll also do it at your home. And then you’re observed for an hour,” said Harrington.

Or they can be given on four different spots on the abdomen. And they deliver free.

“That may be more convenient for some people than the infusion,” said Harrington.

The guidance on some issues continues to evolve but Kaspar hopes everyone will get immunized against COVID 19.

“I do recommend people getting shots, so they don’t infect other people. I want COVID off the front page,” said Kaspar.

For more information on vaccines or antibody shots click here or talk to your doctor.

