50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Antibody shots now available at local pharmacy

Before, monoclonal antibodies could only be delivered through an intravenous tube. But now...
Before, monoclonal antibodies could only be delivered through an intravenous tube. But now shots are available.(CDC)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -At least one local pharmacy is seeing a steady stream of people seeking booster shots.

And Boudreaux’s Pharmacy can  now provide COVID antibody shots to those who need them.

There was a flurry of people coming and going at Boudreaux’s, especially those anxious to get a booster.

It’s the time of year where many are seeking vaccines. At Boudreaux’s, Mr. And Mrs. Ron Kaspar came to get a flu vaccine and a COVID booster shot.

“It’s the same importance as getting one and two. Moderna one and two. This is Moderna two and a half,” said Kaspar.

As well, the pharmacy has also begun providing COVID antibody shots for those who have COVID or those who may have been exposed. Before, they were only provided through an intravenous tube. Pharmacist Monica says four shots are given at once.

“It’s available in a four-shot series.  You get four shots.  One in each arm and one in each thigh. Maybe some people won’t be excited about that, but four shots and we’ll do it here at Boudreaux’s and we’ll also do it at your home. And then you’re observed for an hour,” said Harrington.

Or they can be given on four different spots on the abdomen. And they deliver free.

“That may be more convenient for some people than the infusion,” said Harrington.

The guidance on some issues continues to evolve but Kaspar hopes everyone will get immunized against COVID 19.

“I do recommend people getting shots, so they don’t infect other people. I want COVID off the front page,” said Kaspar.

For more information on vaccines or antibody shots click here or talk to your doctor.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Summer-like weather returning this week, but another cold front is on the way...
William Simms, 23, of Fort Polk, was arrested on one count of third-degree rape and one count...
Military member accused of rape
Larrianna Jackson, the 18-year-old student arrested earlier this month for her video-recorded...
Covington student charged with felonies, faces up to 10 years for video-recorded attack on disabled teacher
22021 Southwest Louisiana Halloween events.
2021 SWLA Halloween Events