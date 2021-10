SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 18, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 17, 2021.

Keenan Jason Juneau, 29, Sulphur: First offense DWI; careless operation; resisting an officer with violence; battery of emergency room personnel.

Michael Humphries, 38, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse; battery.

Edward Charles Hudson Jr., 53, Lake Charles: Battery of emergency room personnel.

Treena Rachelle Gatte, 46, Sulphur: Aggravated kidnapping of a child; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brittany Kay Reeves, 36, Lake Charles: Riding on roadways or bicycle paths; possession of a Schedule II drug; open alcoholic beverage containers.

David Wayne Clough, 47, Onalaska, TX: Domestic abuse.

Peter James White, 48, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jermadrique Latheries-Rodney Victorian, 22, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Angel Lynn Lavergne, 34, Rayne: Aggravated assault on a dating partner.

