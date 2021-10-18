50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Southwest workers protest COVID-19 vaccination mandate policy

This protest stems from the deadline Southwest set for employees to get vaccinated, which was...
This protest stems from the deadline Southwest set for employees to get vaccinated, which was the first week of October.(KTVT // CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTVT) – Former employees joined current Southwest Airlines workers to protest COVID-19 vaccination mandates Monday.

They gathered outside the airline’s headquarters in Dallas.

This protest stems from the deadline Southwest set for employees to get vaccinated, which was the first week of October.

The airline’s mandate mirrors the federal deadline set for workers at companies that hold contracts with the U.S. government.

Most domestic carriers are following the executive order, with Delta Airlines as a notable exception.

The protest could spell trouble for Southwest, which is still reeling from mass flight cancellations last week that left thousands of passengers stranded.

The airline’s CEO blamed bad weather in Florida for the problem.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning

Latest News

Ahmaud Arbery's mother is speaking about the highly-anticipated murder trial for the three men...
GRAPHIC: Ahmaud Arbery's mother speaks ahead of anticipated trial
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van in...
Lawmakers give Amazon ‘final chance’ to clear up testimony
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warming trend will get under way soon, bigger changes ahead later this week
Three white men are charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, as...
Jury selection begins in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death