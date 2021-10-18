50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Raising Cane’s Coach O billboard comes down 24 hours after announcement

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches during an NCAA college football game against Florida in Baton...
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches during an NCAA college football game against Florida in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Almost 24 hours exactly after LSU football announced Head Coach Ed Orgeron would not return for the 2022 season, video captured a Raising Cane’s billboard with Orgeron’s face on it being taken down in Baton Rouge.

The video was tweeted by twitter user Byrd (@sublimebyrd) just after 12:30 p.m. on Mon., Oct. 18. Reports of Orgeron’s departure from the program came out around noon on Sunday, one day after the Tigers’ upset win over Florida at home.

Cane’s owner Todd Graves replied with a series of tweets saying the contracts for the billboards ended at the end of September.

“We’ve enjoyed having Coach O as the leader of our hometown team and a spokesperson for Cane’s,” he tweeted. “This was unrelated to yesterday’s announcement.”

Circumstances surrounding the departure are still unclear.

LSU will pay Orgeron his full buyout, $16.8 million, over the next four years.

Coach O said he does not plan to coach next year.

CONTINUING COVERAGE

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning

Latest News

LSU running back Ty Davis-Price (3)
LSU RB Ty Davis-Price named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will be out at the end of the 2021 season.
Coach Orgeron on his ouster: ‘I know the last two years hasn’t been the standard of LSU’
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
OFFICIAL: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O to finish season
LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3)
LSU upsets No. 20 Florida, 49-42, behind record-setting rushing performance, 4 INTs