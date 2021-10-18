McNeese’s Mason Kinsey, Mason Pierce earn SLC weekly honors

FRISCO, Texas – McNeese’s Mason Kinsey and Mason Pierce were named this week’s Southland Conference Defensive and Special Teams Player of the Week, respectively, by the league office on Monday after their performances in Saturday’s 35-17 win over Northwestern State.

This is Pierce’s second conference weekly award of the season and Kinsey’s first while ranking as the fourth and fifth for McNeese on the year.

Leading a Cowboys’ front line that limited Northwestern State to just 86 yards on the ground, Kinsey recorded eight tackles, three TFL, a pair of sacks and a forced fumble in the win over the Demons. His first stop for a loss came on a third-and-goal for NSU in the opening quarter and led to the Demons coming away with just a field goal.

In the final frame, Kinsey registered a strip-sack of Zach Clement on third-and-29 to force a punt, and stuffed Clement for a five-yard loss on thir-and-10 two possessions later. Kinsey now paces the team with three sacks on the year and ranks second behind Isaiah Chambers with 4.5 TFL.

Picking up his second weekly honor of the season, Pierce racked up 122 return yards on the day, averaging 30.5 yards per kick return and 15.2 yards per punt return against NSU. He took the opening kickoff 43 yards, nearly breaking free for what would have been his second kickoff return for a touchdown of the year. Pierce’s longest punt return went for 36 yards, setting the offense up at the Demons’ six-yard line and leading to the team’s final touchdown.

UIW wide receiver Taylor Grimes earned offensive honors after he caught nine passes for 182 yards and a school record four touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 38-21 win over Nicholls.

McNeese running back Josh Parker earned honorable mention honors after he led all rushers with 74 yards on 16 carries while scoring two touchdowns, the first TDs of his career, all while getting his first collegiate start.

The Cowboys will host UIW on Saturday for homecoming at noon in Cowboy Stadium.

2021 Southland Football Players of the Week

Oct. 18 – Taylor Grimes, UIW; Mason Kinsey, MCN; Mason Pierce, MCN

Oct. 11 – Cole Kelley, SLU; Alexis Ramos, SLU; Gage Larvadain, SLU.

Oct. 4 – Cole Kelley, SLU; Kordell Williams, McNeese; Brady Buell, HBU

Sept. 27 – Lindsey Scott Jr., NICH; Kelechi Anyalebechi, UIW; Kevin Nguyen, UIW.

Sept. 20 – Cameron Ward, UIW; Corione Harris, McNeese; Mason Pierce, McNeese.

Sept. 13 – Dai’Jean Dixon, NICH; Kelechi Anyalebechi, UIW; Austin Dunlap, SLU.

Sept. 7 – Cole Kelley, SLU; Ferlando Jordan, SLU; Brady Buell, HBU.

