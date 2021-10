Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Workforce Center, in conjunction with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and Workforce Development Board will be holding a job fair in Lake Charles on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The job fair will take place in the Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall on 900 Lakeshore Drive.

The fair will be open from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

