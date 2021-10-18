Fisher on LSU coaching vacancy: “I love being (at Texas A&M). This is the job I want”

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher made it very clear that he is happy at Texas A&M and wants to complete his current contract. The Aggies’ head coach was asked if he would entertain leaving for LSU after the Tigers announced they’re parting ways with Ed Orgeron after this season.

“I’m going to say this right now, and I don’t want...it’s in October right now. I love being here,” Fisher exclaimed. “This is my...this is the job I want. I’m here. I’ve got a great contract. I have an unbelievable chancellor, have an unbelievable president, unbelievable AD. We’re building something. We’re recruiting great players. I really believe we’re in the process of building something great. I plan on being here and fulfilling this contract and doing everything...my family has roots here. I’ve got ranches here. I hunt here. I love everything about this place. And I say that because listen, there’s nothing going on. There is nothing happening there. And I don’t want to be disrespectful to anybody else. I coached there. It was a great place. We won national championships. It is one of the best, you know, best places. It’s a wonderful place. I love being at A&M and I plan on being at A&M here and fulfilling my whole contract. I love everything about this place. And let me tell you something else. The way this place has embraced me and my family, including our Foundation, the things that are going on with our foundation, the way that people have embraced it, the way people have done everything here in College Station. I love everything about the people here, the administration here and everybody in charge here, and the people who run this organization. I love it here,” Fisher added

LSU’s Athletic Director Scott Woodward was at Texas A&M when he hired Fisher. Fisher later explained that he still keeps in contact with Woodward as friends, but has not thought about leaving the Aggies’ program.

Earlier this year, Fisher signed a four-year contract extension that lasts through 2031 and raised his salary to roughly $9 million per year.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.