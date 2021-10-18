First Alert Forecast: Warming trend will get under way soon, bigger changes ahead later this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What a beautiful weekend with mostly sunny skies and low temperatures! And even Monday was nice, but you may have noticed the wind shifted to the east and that is a sign of changes that are about to begin. However it will still be cool this evening with lows by Tuesday morning in the low to mid 50s, except at the coast where it will remain in the 60s.

Tuesday will be warmer for sure as southerly winds return and that also means the humidity will be increasing. Afternoon highs will reach the low 80s, and the heat index may be noticeable again. Wednesday and Thursday will be even warmer with lows in the 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s!

Another cold front will move through Thursday or Friday. The front will bring a few showers Wednesday and Thursday, so I am placing a 20% chance of rain in the forecast. Unfortunately it looks more likely that the energy needed to push the cold air south will move northeast of our area, this means we will likely not get much of a cool down behind the front. And worse yet, the front may stall near our area which could mean clouds and a slight chance of rain remains. For now I am not drastically changing the forecast, other than to increase temperatures. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, plan to check the forecast for updates on a daily basis.

The long-range models show another cold front by the middle or end of week too, though that is a long way out in time and very much subject to change. And those models do the same thing with that front, stalling it near our area meaning little change in weather is likely.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

