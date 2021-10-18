FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and dry to start our Monday, a slow warm up throughout the week

Grab the light jacket as you make your way out the door (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our week is starting off perfect as we have cooler and drier air remaining in place as high pressure continues to build overhead, but changes are on the way as we move throughout the week. Moisture as well as the opportunity for a few showers and storms will return to the forecast as the high slides to the east and then we can focus our attention on yet another cold front arriving.

Weather stays nice through the afternoon with highs in the middle 70's (KPLC)

Starting out the door this morning and heading off to work and school you may need a light jacket as temperatures have fallen back in the lower to middle 50′s for many with a few upper 40′s sprinkled into the mix. You can leave the rain gear at home though as sunshine will be abundant throughout the afternoon and we can expect low humidity as well much like our Sunday. Highs will be pleasant again as well with temperatures reaching the middle to upper 70′s by afternoon and that still remaining below average by just a few degrees. Make sure to enjoy the cooler weather and low humidity now because there will be changes moving into mid-week as the area of high pressure gradually works its way off to the east and that will mean southerly winds return and more moisture for the afternoons.

Temperatures go from below average to above by mid-week (KPLC)

While we won’t be expect any major changes highs will make their way in the lower 80′s starting on Tuesday and continue to slowly warm into the middle 80′s by mid-late week as a cold front will be nearing the region by next weekend. As moisture beings to increase we may see a few stray showers and storms making their way close to Southwest Louisiana by Wednesday with the front to the west, but models continue to keep the widespread rain to a minimum with the bulk of the rain staying to the east. That is something we will have to keep an eye on throughout the next day or so and see if they try to trend a little westward. The good news remains that temperatures won’t warm too much as we will stay anywhere for 3-5 degrees above average for much of the week. You’ll notice the humidity making its return by late Tuesday as overnight lows go from the middle 50′s to middle 60′s by the middle of the week.

No issues if you have to cut the grass this week, but a few storms may return by Wednesday (KPLC)

Looking out towards the second half of the ten day even with the passage of the cold front this one will be a little weaker and that will mean temperatures stay steady behind the front instead of dropping like this past one. It will bring us some lower humidity briefly heading into next weekend with highs in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s, but the next round of moisture quickly arrives heading into early next week with a few storm chances returning. Best news of all is the tropics remain quiet with no issues across the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic and that isn’t expected to change over the course of the next 5 days. Enjoy the beautiful start to the work week!

Yet another front arriving this week, but this won't change the pattern too much (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

