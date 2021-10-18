50/50 Thursdays
“Cuts for a Cause” continues to take donations for Chapman family

By Patrick Deaville and Jennifer Lott
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While the “Cuts for a Cause” fundraiser may have ended on Sunday, Oct. 18, at the Ritz Academy Hair Salon but donations are continuing.

Proceeds from the donations and the fundraiser benefit three children who lost their parents due to COVID-19.

The owners of the salon wanted to give back to the Chapman family who frequented the business.

You can donate to “Cuts for a Cause” on GoFundMe here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/helpthechapmanfamily

You can also donate by sending money to the fundraiser’s Paypal account here: Chapmancutathon@gmail.com

