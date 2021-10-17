SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 16, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 16, 2021.

Kevin Wayne Caswell, 49, Sulphur: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Devin Paul Pete, 40, Lake Charles: Criminal mischief; direct contempt of court (2 charges); no seat belt; violations of registration provisions, switched license plate; owner to secure registration; flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; obstruction of justice; out of state detainer; instate detainer; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Johnetta Hills, 38, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; out of state detainer (2 charges).

Deszanie A Powell, 19, Opelousas: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Randell Steven Hilyard, 43, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Lakecha Shanta Haywood, 41, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks $1,000 or more, but less than $5,000; direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Kristin Renee Alder, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

