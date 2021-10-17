50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 16, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 16, 2021.

Kevin Wayne Caswell, 49, Sulphur: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Devin Paul Pete, 40, Lake Charles: Criminal mischief; direct contempt of court (2 charges); no seat belt; violations of registration provisions, switched license plate; owner to secure registration; flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; obstruction of justice; out of state detainer; instate detainer; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Johnetta Hills, 38, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; out of state detainer (2 charges).

Deszanie A Powell, 19, Opelousas: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Randell Steven Hilyard, 43, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Lakecha Shanta Haywood, 41, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks $1,000 or more, but less than $5,000; direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Kristin Renee Alder, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warming up for now, but another cold front arrives later this week!
Fire on Rose Street.
Two houses catch fire on adjacent streets; arson suspected
We see temperatures falling quickly through the evening
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A picture perfect start the weekend, turning cooler tonight
Sulphur police investigating juvenile fatality on Hwy 90