First Alert Forecast: Warming up for now, but another cold front arrives later this week!

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What a beautiful weekend with mostly sunny skies and low temperatures! It will remain comfortable through Monday, though temperatures will gradually warm over the next few days. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 70s today, then fall overnight with lows by Monday morning in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Clouds will be a complicating factor in the forecast tonight into Monday, an upper level disturbance over Texas will move east across our area and this will likely bring more clouds. Remember clouds cause morning lows to be warm due to holding in the heating from the day; and during the day clouds keep temperatures cooler by limiting the sunshine. For now I am leaving the temperatures as is with lows in the 40s and 50s Monday and then climbing into the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be warmer for sure as southerly winds return and that also means the humidity will be increasing. Lows will still be in the 50s but highs will climb into the low 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will be even warmer with lows in the 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s!

Another cold front will move through Thursday or Friday and this will bring another round of cooler temperatures for next weekend! Not quite as cool as this weekend, but still comfortable and perfect for outdoor events! The front will also bring a few showers Wednesday and Thursday, so I am placing a 20% chance of rain in the forecast.

The long-range models show another cold front by the middle or end of next week too, though that is a long way out in time and very much subject to change.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

