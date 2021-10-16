50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 15, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 15, 2021.

Brannon James Ewing Theriot, 27, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a movable (felony); disturbing the peace.

Joshua Byrd Hardin, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Laura Patricia Nandin, 49, Rockwall, TX: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Ronnie Austin-Thomas Brooks, 24, Deweyville: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; resisting a police officer with force or violence; operating while intoxicated, first offense; direct contempt of court (2 charges); out of state detainer.

Patrick Charles Perry, 27, Fort Polk: Federal detainer.

Candace Rachelle Vanicor, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV (2 charges).

Dametria Sharhon Ledet, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Tacoby S Jackson, 31, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Logan James Vincent, 35, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Stephen Douglas Cormier, 43, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; theft of a firearm; mingling harmful substances; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

