Sports Person of the Week - Daveion Grubb
By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Leesville’s Daveion Grubb has lived up to his billing as a playmaker this season. The senior wideout is top five in touchdown catches among Southwest Louisiana receivers and has helped lead his team to a 4-2 record atop their district.

“I feel like we’ve been very well we just do what our coaches tell us to do and go out of Friday’s and get the job done,” said Grubb. “It’s just fun this is what I was coached to do since I was a kid so getting on the field and producing the way I am it’s just what I was taught to do.”

Last week against Bolton his ability was on display catching seven passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns en route to the Wampus Cats 42-6 win. However, Grubb isn’t focused on personal success. There’s another goal he has in mind.

“It’s always good when you go deep into the playoffs so it would be a good experience especially since it’s my senior year I want to go win a championship if we can,” Grubb said.

His return to the gridiron has been a year in the making. Grubb missed last season after suffering a torn labrum in practice. It was an obstacle he didn’t see coming.

“I was more depressed because I just wanted to play football and I couldn’t. I wanted to just get back on the field,” said Grubb.

Grubb may have been discouraged from sitting out his junior season, but head coach Robert Causey encouraged him along his recovery and says he’s always been destined for success.

“He’s a good kid he’s got a good heart. He had done his time on the bench he had watched the guys play in front of him as a sophomore and he was looking for his time to shine,” said Causey. “He did everything he was supposed to once he got injured he did everything he was supposed to do with his rehab to come back. he shouldered more of a leadership role being a senior and what we’re seeing now is what we knew was inside of him in his heart and his athletic ability we knew he had this type of ability he just needed the opportunity.”

Grubb has made the most of his opportunity this season as he aims to keep the Cats rolling vs. DeRidder on Friday night.

“It is important to leave it all on the field because I know my teammates are watching me and getting it taken away from me last year just motivates me to go out every Friday and play 100%. If you prepare good you’ll play good and it will show up on Friday nights,” Grubb added.

