Sheriff addresses increased traffic in Cameron Parish

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office has taken several measures to manage the increased traffic volume due to plant construction in the parish.

According to the sheriff’s office, they have increased traffic enforcement, which includes paying overtime to off-duty deputies to work traffic in high traffic areas.

The sheriff’s office says they purchased new traffic radars and traffic trailers for high traffic areas, as well as electronic ticket software to increase the efficiency and safety of traffic stops.

The Cameron Sheriff’s Office is also in the process of creating a traffic division to focus on traffic enforcement and crash investigation.

They have also implemented a standard procedure for all deputies to arrest traffic violators exceeding 35 mph over the posted speed limit, the sheriff’s office says.

