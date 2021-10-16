Health care worker’s 3 a.m. piano sessions go viral on TikTok

Fort Myers, FL (KPLC) - A health care worker in Florida is going viral on Tiktok for his piano-playing sessions during his breaks at a Florida hospital.

EMT Shawn Foley was working a stressful, 12-hour, overnight shift at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, when he he sat down at the piano in the lobby during his break.

“It was a super, super busy night in the E.R. lots of acute critical kids,” Foley said. “And then, like 3 to 3:30 a.m., it died down a little bit... and I got to the piano and I was like, ‘Well, I might as well play.’ And there was nobody around so I was like, ‘Alright cool,’ and then I start just jamming out.”

But someone was there.

“Little did he know, I was going out there and I was having a bad night,” colleague Danielle Herby said. “And then I’m listening to this and I sat there for the whole thirty minutes, just sitting there and it made me feel so much better.”

Herby recorded him playing and posted the video - destined to be viral - to her TikTok page.

“I went to bed that night, then woke up and my phone was like hot - you know what I mean - it was burning up and I’m like man this is crazy,” Herby said. “My alarm didn’t even go off because of it.”

The videos, reaching millions of viewers in need of a healing melody.

For healthcare workers it can often feel like the weight of the world is on their shoulders, especially in these times of the pandemic and nationwide staffing shortages. Many of those flocking to the comment section understand the type of stress relief music brings.

“With COVID going on and stuff, you definitely have an overwhelming amount of patients that you have to look after and you just want to help everybody, but sometimes you can’t, even though you want to,” Herby said.

The two colleagues agree that losing patients is the hardest part of the job, a weight they carry with them.

“But that exists in health care, it’s always existed and always will exist, and that why it’s so important to have outlets like music,” Foley said. “I’m so happy that it has touched so many people. It really is incredible to see.”

Since the videos have been posted, Herby and Foley have connected and are now friends who have formed a bond that’s helping the two coworkers get through one shift at a time.

Foley has other outlets for stress - he also likes to play guitar and do parkour which you can see on his TikTok page.

The two said they will continue to post videos and add that their supervisors at the hospital have been supportive of Foley’s piano-playing.

