FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A picture perfect start the weekend, turning cooler tonight

We see temperatures falling quickly through the evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What a start to the weekend we are seeing with plenty of sunshine and much cooler weather thanks to the cold front we saw pushing through last night. The Fall weather will continue through the second half of the weekend and even as we move into next week as temperatures stay steady in the lower to middle 70′s with overnights back into lower 50′s.

Temperatures in the middle 70's with low humidity Sunday (KPLC)

Outdoor plans through the evening will be just fine as weather won’t be an issue other than a little breezy at times before the sun sets and winds will slowly relax through the overnight. You may need to grab a light jacket or sweater before heading out the door with temperatures quickly falling back into the lower 60′s through early evening and then eventually into the lower 50′s by Sunday morning. A few areas to the north will even be into the upper 40′s so a very cool start expect Sunday and even into Monday morning the cooler starts continue. Sunday afternoon will be another pretty one with plenty of sunshine and a just a few clouds passing by from time to time but much like Saturday there are no issues for anything you would like to do outdoors.

We see several nights of cooler weather ahead (KPLC)

High pressure will continue to build in overhead through Sunday and into next week as it works its way off to the east and eventually will set things into motion for a change as winds will turn back out of the south. Our overnight temperatures will slowly moderate into next week with lows going back into the middle 50′s and eventually by the middle of the week into the middle 60′s. Clouds will build throughout the week with a front building back to the west by Tuesday and Wednesday before rain chances begin to increase and that will lead to some unsettled days. Latest models continue to show a little drier pattern than previous runs, which is something that will have to be watched closely moving over the course of the next few days. Highs also begin to climb with middle 70′s through Monday and then we turn back to the lower to middle 80′s to end the week as moisture moves back in.

Rain chances slowly increase by mid next week (KPLC)

The question will be will the front push our temperatures down and give us another round of Fall weather and the latest data shows temperatures holding steady with little change. By next weekend highs look to be in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s with temperatures during the evening in the lower 60′s with some upper 50′s farther north. That is something we will watch closely throughout the week but keep your fingers crossed we can get some cooler weather back into the area and keep these cold fronts moving on through. Great news regarding the tropics is that all things remain quiet with no issues and that looks to continue through the next week and that is always welcomed news. Enjoy the beautiful evening ahead and a gorgeous Sunday!

The tropics are quiet with no new development expected (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

