Authorities keep the peace at Leesville versus DeRidder football game

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Leesville Wampus Cats versus the the DeRidder Dragons is an annual rivalry that authorities said they are not messing around with.

“We have had some rumors<” said DeRidder Chief of Police, Craig Richard. “We looked into those rumors, and we dispelled those rumors. We also put together, with the help of Leesville Police Department, Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, some plans so that we can have a safe event here and a fun event.”

Rumors about tonight’s game initiated authorities to take to social media to warn and to clarify the situation.

“We were getting some rumors through social media and some students, but once we looked into the matter, those rumors were quickly dispelled, and they were only from a handful of kids,” Richard said.

In September, authorities said a group of juveniles from Leesville attended a DeRidder football game, during which a fight broke out that was later an exchange of gun fire. Richard explains that while they suspect a relationship between the two, they do not believe the incident to be the blame for the rumors surrounding the game.

“We did bring in extra people here to support our team, to make it a safe and secure environment, and we really just want to sit here and enjoy the football game tonight. That is our plan,” Richard said.

Leesville Chief of Police, Beth Westlake, had a message for those attending the game.

”We just want to let everyone know that our main priority is keeping the football players, the students and a spectators safe,” said Westlake. “The main thing is for everyone to be safe and to have a good time.”

The incident in September is still under investigation.

