TDL: Week 7 Thursday scores and highlights

By Brady Renard
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Touchdown Live week seven is upon us. Two games were on the slate tonight with more coming tomorrow on TDL Friday.

The game of the night was the Allen Parish showdown between rivals Oakdale and Kinder. The Jackets jumped in front 7-0 before Oakdale rallied to take a 14-7 halftime lead. Warriors and Kinder scored again in the second half, before Oakdale closed the door for good, 29-15. The win snapped a 12-game losing streak for Oakdale in the series and was the first win over Kinder for the Warriors since 2007.

Here are the final scores and highlights from tonight’s games.

FINAL:

Oakdale 29, Kinder 15

Gueydan 49, Merryville 26

