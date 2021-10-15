TDL Week 7: Scores and highlights

Full scoreboard HERE .

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - DeRidder and Leesville battle for control of District 3-4A in the Week 7 Game of the Week.

Leesville (4-2, 1-0) opened up district play with a 42-6 win over Bolton last week, while DeRidder (4-2) is playing its district opener. Tioga (3-4, 2-0) beat Bolton (1-6, 0-2) 46-7 Thursday night in District 3-4A’s other district game this week.

There are a total of 15 games tonight.

