TDL Week 7: Scores and highlights
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - DeRidder and Leesville battle for control of District 3-4A in the Week 7 Game of the Week.
Leesville (4-2, 1-0) opened up district play with a 42-6 win over Bolton last week, while DeRidder (4-2) is playing its district opener. Tioga (3-4, 2-0) beat Bolton (1-6, 0-2) 46-7 Thursday night in District 3-4A’s other district game this week.
There are a total of 15 games tonight.
