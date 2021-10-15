50/50 Thursdays
TDL Week 7: Scores and highlights

KPLC 7News Touchdown Live Week 3
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
  • Full scoreboard HERE.
  • Area standings HERE.
  • Send us your Friday Night Football pics HERE.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - DeRidder and Leesville battle for control of District 3-4A in the Week 7 Game of the Week.

Leesville (4-2, 1-0) opened up district play with a 42-6 win over Bolton last week, while DeRidder (4-2) is playing its district opener. Tioga (3-4, 2-0) beat Bolton (1-6, 0-2) 46-7 Thursday night in District 3-4A’s other district game this week.

There are a total of 15 games tonight.

As always, send us your Friday Night Football pictures!

