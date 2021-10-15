50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 14, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 14, 2021.

Jesse Lee Reynolds, 34, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Ray Carson Wright, 34, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Paige Shadonya Carrier, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000; battery of a police officer.

Cody James Higginbotham, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Deonta Demond King, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; contempt of court.

Daron Lee Newman, 47, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; trespassing.

Kevin Patrick McFatter, 43, DeQuincy: Theft under $1,000; trespassing; contempt of court (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Kendal Tremayne Runnels, 42, Bay City, TX: Attempted illegal use of weapons; attempted second-degree kidnapping (2 charges).

Clarence Louis Mosely III, 35, New Orleans: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.

Paul Fournet Pittman Jr., 44, Westlake: Contempt of court; obstruction of justice; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Bryan Keith Richard, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $5,000.

Micheal James Handy Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Third-degree rape.

Roland Patrick Fontenot, 27, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; escape.

Jakaleb Ramaj Ceasar, 28, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning

Latest News

Temperatures remain very pleasant and feeling more like fall
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon ahead of the cold front, turning much cooler for the weekend
Lake Charles Regional Airport expects busy holiday season
Lake Charles Regional Airport expects busy holiday season
Lake Charles Regional Airport expects busy holiday season
Holidays at the airport
Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, account for 40% of all shipping containers...
U.S. shipping backlog affects Lake Area businesses, buyers