SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 14, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 14, 2021.

Jesse Lee Reynolds, 34, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Ray Carson Wright, 34, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Paige Shadonya Carrier, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000; battery of a police officer.

Cody James Higginbotham, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Deonta Demond King, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; contempt of court.

Daron Lee Newman, 47, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; trespassing.

Kevin Patrick McFatter, 43, DeQuincy: Theft under $1,000; trespassing; contempt of court (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Kendal Tremayne Runnels, 42, Bay City, TX: Attempted illegal use of weapons; attempted second-degree kidnapping (2 charges).

Clarence Louis Mosely III, 35, New Orleans: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.

Paul Fournet Pittman Jr., 44, Westlake: Contempt of court; obstruction of justice; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Bryan Keith Richard, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $5,000.

Micheal James Handy Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Third-degree rape.

Roland Patrick Fontenot, 27, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; escape.

Jakaleb Ramaj Ceasar, 28, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

