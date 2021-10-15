Suspect arrested following standoff in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man was arrested after a standoff on 17th Street involving the Lake Charles Police Department and the LCPD SWAT Team, police say.

Stephen Douglas Cormier, 43, was arrested on charges of mingling of harmful substances and felony theft, said Major Kevin Kirkum of LCPD.

LCPD arrived at the residence on the 2000 block of 17th street to serve an arrest warrant for Cormier but he refused to come out, Kirkum said. After the SWAT team arrived, he was arrested without incident.

Under Louisiana law, mingling of harmful substances is the intentional mingling of any harmful substance or matter with any food, drink or medicine with intent that the same shall be taken by any human being to his injury.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.