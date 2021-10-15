Sulphur Regional Library holds “Lawyers in Libraries”

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Public Library is announcing its participation in the eighth annual “Lawyers in Libraries” statewide program.

The Sulphur Regional Library, on 1160 Cypress Street, will host free individual consultations on legal issues with attorneys. Sessions will be 15-20 minutes in length and are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The attorneys will be available:

Monday, October 25: 11:00am - 1:00pm

Tuesday, October 26: 9:00am - 11:00am

