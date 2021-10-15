50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur Regional Library holds “Lawyers in Libraries”

Calcasieu Parish Public Library
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Public Library is announcing its participation in the eighth annual “Lawyers in Libraries” statewide program.

The Sulphur Regional Library, on 1160 Cypress Street, will host free individual consultations on legal issues with attorneys.  Sessions will be 15-20 minutes in length and are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The attorneys will be available:

  • Monday, October 25: 11:00am - 1:00pm
  • Tuesday, October 26: 9:00am - 11:00am

