Pedestrian killed in Calcasieu Parish crash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One woman is dead following a vehicle-pedestrian crash on Hwy 171 north of Lake Charles, police say.

Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to the crash shortly before 6 a.m. Friday, Sgt. James Anderson said.

The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Jodie K. Laughlin of Universal City, Texas.

The preliminary investigation revealed Laughlin was walking in the northbound lanes of travel on Hwy 171 when she was struck by a northbound SUV, Anderson said. Laughlin was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the SUV was properly restrained and not injured, Anderson said.

Impairment on the part of Laughlin is unknown, but a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis. The driver of the SUV submitted a breath sample and showed no signs of impairment at the time of the crash, Anderson said.

This crash remains under investigation.

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. Louisiana State Police reminds pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near a road, especially at night. Precautions such as wearing light-colored or reflective clothing, avoiding distractions, not walking close to or in travel lanes, and walking against the flow of traffic can help prevent pedestrian-related crashes.

This was the third fatal pedestrian crash investigated last night by Louisiana State Police Region 2, which includes Troops C, D and I, Anderson said. Troop D has investigated 29 fatal crashes resulting in 30 deaths in 2021.

