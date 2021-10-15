50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Overdose deaths rose 56% during pandemic in Louisiana, CDC reports

By Mykal Vincent and Olivia Vidal
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana drug overdose deaths surpassed a record-high 2,100 in the 12 months leading to March 2021, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Overdose mortality increased statewide by over 56% from March 2020.

During the first 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, overdose deaths soared in Louisiana,...
During the first 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, overdose deaths soared in Louisiana, according to new figured released by the CDC.(CDC)

Across the country, drug overdose deaths are up 30% from March 2020, with over 96,000 deaths reported during the pandemic. Vermont had the largest increase in overdose deaths of any state. Reported overdose deaths rose more than 85% in that time period.

Overdose deaths rose 56% from March 2020 in Louisiana, higher than the national average of 30%,...
Overdose deaths rose 56% from March 2020 in Louisiana, higher than the national average of 30%, according to the CDC.(CDC)

“These tragic statistics really speak to the despair many Americans are feeling throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Trent Hall, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center addiction medicine specialist.

More: CDC report shows record high 12-month drug overdose death toll

Three states saw their number of overdose deaths decline: New Hampshire, New Jersey, and South Dakota. South Dakota’s reported overdose deaths declined by more than 16%, the highest of any state.

The CDC said opioids accounted for the highest number of overdose deaths followed by synthetic opioids, excluding methadone.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire
Two shot at W. Prien Lake Road restaurant early Sunday morning

Latest News

Rabbit Island bird habitat restoration project complete
Rabbit Island bird habitat restoration project complete
Eliminating the language barrier: OMV now offering interpreting service.
Eliminando la barrera del idioma: El OMV ofreciendo servicio de interpretación
Eliminating the language barrier: OMV now offering interpreting service.
Eliminating the language barrier: OMV now offering interpreting service
Eliminating the language barrier: OMV now offering interpreting service.
Eliminating the language barrier: OMV now offering interpreting service