Operation Christmas Child helping children around the world

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We’re just a few months away from Christmas but students at a local school are already making Christmas better for people around the world.

Now, that may seem like a long time but the time is now to help people around the world and that’s what students at Hamilton Christian are doing right now.

”I hope my box goes to Asia, Africa, Korea, Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, maybe somewhere in Africa, Madagascar, Asia, Africa, anybody that needs it,” said Ms. Daughtery’s fifth-grade class.

Operation Christmas Child is a project that has helped deliver more than 188 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 170 different countries and territories.

“Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse and what we do is we deliver gift-filled shoeboxes to children around the world as a tangible expression of God’s love for them with things such as toys, school supplies, and hygiene items,” said Area Coordinator Keri Hawkins.

Fifth-grade students at Hamilton Christian Academy had the opportunity to fill their shoeboxes and Teacher Alicia Daughtery said that it’s something they’ve been eager to do.

“They are asking all kinds of questions, who are these kids, what do they need, what are the things that they do, what do they have, what do they not have, how are they going to do this, what does this look like,” Daughtery said.

The thought of helping others is something that Arabella Constance was looking forward to.

“My favorite part was the thought of it, thinking about all of the kids and the smiles on their faces, seeing the joy just from the video, and imagining their smile,” said Fifth-Grader Arabella Constance.

Shoebox gifts can be made by anyone and will be collected at Life United Church, 1600 E College St., from November 15th through the 22nd.

For more information, contact Keri Hawkins at 337-853-4621.

