Law enforcement says zero tolerance for anyone causing issues at tonight’s DeRidder/Leesville game

In a joint release between Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford and DeRidder Police Chief Craig Richard, the two said rumors surrounding tonight’s game have been investigated and dispelled. Law enforcement officials say they will not tolerate anyone causing disturbances at tonight’s game between DeRidder and Leesville.(Beauregard Sheriff's Office / DeRidder Police Department)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Law enforcement officials say they will not tolerate anyone causing disturbances at tonight’s game between DeRidder and Leesville.

Leesville hosts DeRidder at 7 p.m. The contest is KPLC’s Game of the Week.

In September, a fight at a DeRidder football game led to gunfire. Authorities said a group of juveniles from Leesville attended DeRidder’s home game against Many on Sept. 10, during which they were involved in a fight with a group of juveniles from DeRidder. Authorities say there was later an exchange of gunfire in the 500 block of W. Eighth Street.

In a joint release between Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford and DeRidder Police Chief Craig Richard, the two said rumors going around surrounding tonight’s game have been investigated and dispelled.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office shared the post.

“Our agencies have been in constant contact with Vernon Parish and City of Leesville law enforcement agencies to ensure that all involved are aware and on top of these rumors and a plan is in place to ensure the safety of our students, student athletes and fans,” Herford and Richard said in the release. “It needs to be understood that Beauregard and Vernon Parish officials have agreed to a zero tolerance stance on anyone who is planning or attempts to cause any issues during, before, or after this game. We plan on enjoying this 100th meeting of the Cragon/Wampus Cats rivalry game.”

In a joint release between Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford and DeRidder Police Chief Craig Richard, the two said rumors surrounding tonight’s game have been investigated and dispelled. Law enforcement officials say they will not tolerate anyone causing disturbances at tonight’s game between DeRidder and Leesville.(Beauregard Sheriff's Office / DeRidder Police Department)

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

