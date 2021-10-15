First Alert Forecast: Turning much cooler this weekend, temperatures will be well below normal!

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday was another warm and muggy day with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s and heat indices reaching the low to mid 90s! But our cold front will arrive overnight with noticeable cooler temperatures.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Temperatures will fall rapidly overnight with lows by Saturday morning reaching the mid to upper 50s! And the wind will be noticeable too with gusty winds of 15 to 20 mph out of the north or northwest, and that will make it feel even cooler. That wind will remain an issue through the day Saturday with highs only reaching the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will be passing overhead off and on throughout the weekend.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Clouds would hold temperatures a bit cooler during the day if we don’t see as much sunshine and the reverse is true during the night. Night time temperatures will be warmer if clouds don’t clear enough.

Next week will see the fall-like weather continue, though with gradual warming each day. Rain looks unlikely through at least the middle of next week. We will see another cold front by the end of next week, but that is a week away and still subject to change.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.