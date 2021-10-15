Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 15, 2021

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - State hospitalizations from COVID-19 continued to fall, dropping to 456, the lowest number since July.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated account for 84% of COVID-19 cases from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6 and 80% of COVID-19 deaths from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Oct. 14.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 559 new cases.

· 25 new deaths.

· 456 patients hospitalized (5 fewer than previous update).

· 82% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 46 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 56 new cases.

· 2 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 38 patients hospitalized (1 more than previous update).

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 46 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 6 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 7 active cases among inmates.

· 35 active cases among staff members.

