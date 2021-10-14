The “World’s Largest Big Top” is in town

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus has traveled all around the world and is landing in Lake Charles. Performances begin tomorrow at 4:30 at Prien Lake Mall.

“It’s the best show in American, come in,” said the Jr. Clown, one of the performers.

One of the showgirls said you can expect, “A lot of surprises for sure, and a lot of glam as well.”

There will be multiple shows this weekend including performances by jugglers, clowns, showgirls and many more.

“You have all sorts of action, you have beauty you have fun. You’re really gonna love it if you’re a child or if you’re an adult,” said the showgirl.

The showgirls will also be performing, and will be entertaining circus goers between acts. There will also be performances from a contortionist and trapeze artist.

“It’s a really beautiful contortion act with the flying trapeze, it’s just magical,” said one of the showgirls.

There will also be special performances from a group of famous circus dogs. These dogs made their debut on America’s Got Talent.

“The dogs are really really fun for the kids,” said Jr. Clown.

Circus goers can also enjoy some traditional circus food like, “Popcorn, funnel cakes, snow cones, cotton candy,” said Jr. Clown.

They were still putting the final touches on the tent this evening, before showtime tomorrow. The performers say they are excited for people to come and enjoy the show this weekend.

The show times for this weekend:

Thursday, October 14: Two Performances - 4:30pm & 7:30pm

Friday, October 15: Two Performances - 4:30pm & 7:30pm

Saturday, October 16: Three Performances - 1:30pm & 4:30pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, October 17: Three Performances - 1:00pm & 4:00pm & 7:00pm

The tent is set up at Prien Lake Mall - 496 W Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles LA.

