50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

TSA says 40% of employees unvaccinated against COVID-19

The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration said 40% of its workers are unvaccinated against COVID-19, and the deadline is looming.

TSA workers need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, right before the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

It takes weeks for doses to kick in, so time is running out.

Even with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, employees would have to get the shot by Nov. 8.

The TSA administrator said the agency is creating contingency plans in case of a staff shortage.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
According to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye, an 18 wheeler was hit by another vehicle, and...
Both directions of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge shut down following 18-wheeler fire

Latest News

Jason Aldean's equipment bus was involved in a crash along I-64 Thursday morning.
Jason Aldean's equipment bus involved in crash Thursday along I-64
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
Stymied by GOP, Senate mounts new push on voting rights bill
National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
Hombre sordo desafia las posibilidades en SOWELA