SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 13, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 13, 2021.

Michael Andrew Milson, 33, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; child endangerment.

John Edgar Hufstedler, 48, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Alvin Dwain Washington, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Gordon Nelson, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; misrepresentation during booking.

Nicholas J. Comeaux, 36, Vinton: Theft under $5,000.

Agustin Guerrero, 36, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Adrien Gerard Weathers, 19, Lake Charles: Material witness.

Elaine Michelle Simpson, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription (2 charges).

Clytice Ward Norris IV, 44, Amant: Second offense DWI.

Robert Earl Davis III, 18, Lake Charles: Material witness.

Jeremy James Lafleur, 39, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Tobias Paul Zaczyk, 43, Albion, PA: Parole detainer.

Jarretth Austan Dwayne Fontenot, 27, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Damien Oasis Winn, 40, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Kayla Diane Smith, 62, Summerville, SC: Theft under $5,000.

Arthur Lee Fuselier Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense DWI; child endangerment; careless operation.

Emanuel Lewis Shelton, 36, Vinton: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Samuel David George, 30, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.