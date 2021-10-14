Night games to return to Cowboy Stadium in 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese fans rejoice!

Cowboy Stadium will host night games during the 2022 season, according to McNeese President Dr. Daryl Burckel.

The lights will be repaired in time for 2022 home football games to kick off at 7 p.m.

It will be a welcome change for Cowboy fans after McNeese has been forced to host its 2021 spring and fall football games at noon due to hurricane damage to its lights and facilities.

McNeese’s 2022 home opener is expected to be against SWAC foe Alcorn State on Sept. 17.

In Burckel’s address, he also said design work has begun for a new press box at Cowboy Stadium. Demolition of the old press box will start in the early part of 2022 and construction is expected to be finished by the start of the 2023 football season.

