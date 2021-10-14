McNeese Releases 2022 Softball Schedule

LAKE CHARLES - Sixth-year softball head coach James Landreneau has been successful in his goal of having his team sleep in their own beds as much as possible for the upcoming 2022 spring season.

Landreneau and the reigning Southland Conference Tournament Champions and NCAA Tournament participant have released the 2022 schedule that includes over 30 games that will be played at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond.

Four of the scheduled games will be against NCAA teams including Super Regional qualifier University of Texas.

The 2022 season will open with the Cowgirl Classic (Feb. 11-13), one of two tournaments the Cowgirls will host. The following Wednesday, Feb. 16, the Cowgirls will travel to Austin, TX. To compete against Texas and will close out the week at the University of Houston Tournament (Feb. 18-20). The month will round off with the Cowgirl Classic II Feb. 25-27.

March opens with four straight games beginning with Louisiana Tech (March 1) and then a three-game series against Tarleton State. The Cowgirls will take a quick trip to play UL-Lafayette on March 9 before returning home to host Boise State and Southern on March 11 and 12. The Cowgirls will then host Southern a second time on March 16 to close out the week of home games.

McNeese will take to the road for a three-game series at Baylor on March 18 and 19 before Southern Miss comes to Lake Charles on March 23. The Cowgirls will open Southland Conference play on the road at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (March 25 and 26) and will close out the month with LSU on March 30.

McNeese will remain in Lake Charles for their first eight games in April including its SLC home-opening series against Houston Baptist (April 1 and 2). McNeese will also host UL-Lafayette (April 6), Southeastern (April 8 and 9), and Houston (April 12), Lamar (April 23), and will close out the month against Incarnate Word (April 29-30).

The Cowgirls’ road games in April will be at Northwestern State (April 14 and 15), LSU (April 19), Lamar (April 22) and UL-Monroe (April 27).

McNeese will conclude its regular season on the road at Nicholls (May 6-7). The Southland Conference Tournament is scheduled for May 10-13 in Hammond, LA.

McNeese Softball 2022 Schedule

Feb. 11-13 Cowgirl Classic

Feb. 16 at Texas

Feb. 18 – 20 at Houston Tournament

Feb 25- 27 Cowgirl Classic II

Mar. 1 LA Tech

Mar. 4 Tarleton State

Mar. 5 Tarleton State (DH)

Mar. 9 at UL-Lafayette

Mar. 11 Boise State (DH)

Mar. 12 Southern

Mar. 12 Boise State

Mar. 16 Southern

Mar. 18 at Baylor

Mar. 19 at Baylor (DH)

Mar. 23 Southern Miss

Mar. 25 *at Texas A&M-CC (DH)

Mar. 26 *at Texas A&M-CC

Mar. 30 LSU

Apr. 1 *Houston Baptist

Apr. 2 *Houston Baptist (DH)

Apr. 6 UL-Lafayette

Apr. 8 *Southeastern

Apr. 9 *Southeastern (DH)

Apr. 12 Houston

Apr. 14 *at Northwestern State

Apr. 15 *at Northwestern State (DH)

Apr. 19 at LSU

Apr. 22 at Lamar

Apr. 23 Lamar (DH)

Apr. 27at UL-Monroe

Apr. 29 *Incarnate Word

Apr. 30 *Incarnate Word (DH)

May 6 *at Nicholls

May 7 *at Nicholls (DH)

May 10 – 13 *SLC Tournament at Hammond

*-SLC Conference

BOLD – Home Games

