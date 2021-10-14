McNeese basketball to host conference games at Legacy Center this season

50/50 Thursdays
By Brady Renard
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese basketball teams are set to return to the Legacy Center in January after playing their home games in Burton Coliseum this past season. McNeese President Dr. Daryl Burckel announced plans for McNeese to host conference games at McNeese’s on-campus basketball arena starting in January.

The school’s Southland Conference home opener is set for a doubleheader vs. Houston Baptist on January 15.

The Legacy Center, formerly the H&HP Complex, was damaged during Hurricane Laura in August 2020 after just two full basketball seasons in the arena.

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams will break in new coaches this season as former assistant coach John Aiken takes over the Cowboys and Lynn Kennedy comes over from Portland State with hopes to revitalize the Cowgirl program.

