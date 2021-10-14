Local shelter reminds public of programs for domestic violence

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Oasis A Safe Haven is a safe place for women and children in the lake area to seek refuge from domestic violence.

Director, Kathy Williams, explains the shelter has seen a significant plateau in domestic violence reports in the last several months.

“We are getting a little more off and on, but for the most part, it’s a great deal less than normal,” said Williams.

She further explains that the decrease in reports is unlike anything they have seen. She is unsure of what a direct cause is, but she believes it’s a lack of reporting.

“I just think it’s a lack of reporting and a lack of reaching out. We do have several calls with someone just wanting to talk, somebody wanting to know their options and some resources, but they are just not ready to do something about it just yet.”

She also believes it may be the inability to report the abuse.

“With people not going to work and working remotely, it has probably even increased, they’re just not able to reach out,” Williams said.

The shelter still remains closed due to hurricane damage, but Williams said they are still doing what they can to help.

“We are still providing every service we always provide through domestic violence and sexual assault. We have both programs here, and they are both up and running. So people are getting the services,” Williams said.

For more information, call Oasis at 337-436-4552.

The Domestic Violence 24-Hour Crisis Line is 337-436-4552 or 800-223-8066.

